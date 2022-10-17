Charges dismissed in case surrounding School District of Flambeau

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges have been dismissed against three people in Rusk County, including the superintendent of Flambeau schools.
Charges were filed last year against superintendent Erica Schley, her husband Jeffrey Schley, and school board member Julie Hauser.
Court records say Jeffrey Schley threatened a teacher to change his daughter's grade so she could rank first in her class. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Hauser and the superintendent were charged with misconduct in office for refusing to set up a meeting to hear that teacher's complaint, and failing to start an investigation into the matter, respectively.
On Monday a judge dismissed Jeffrey Schley's charge. Charges against the other two were dismissed already.