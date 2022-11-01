Charges filed after St. Croix County fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges are now filed against the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-94 last weekend and killing a man in a crash.
Amber L. Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. Those charges carry a combined maximum prison sentence of 60 years.
Officials were called to a crash in St. Croix County around mile marker four just after midnight Sunday morning. There they found a 54-year-old man dead. According to the criminal complaint, he was hit head-on by the car driven by Pospisil.
The criminal complaint alleges that officers found an empty bottle of Tito's vodka in her car, and she told police she had been drinking it at a wedding in Blair and continued to drink the vodka while driving to a hotel in Hudson. Pospisil told police she did not have any memory of going the wrong way on the interstate.
She is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is due back in court later this month.