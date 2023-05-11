Charges filed against man accused of fondling teens in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A man is facing three charges after investigators said he fondled two teens in Chippewa Falls.
Cody D. Blassingame is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, child enticement and fourth degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, a 15- and 16-year-old were near the Duncan Creek bike path when they began speaking with a homeless man. The victims said Blassingame grabbed one of them by the wrist and buttocks, then grabbed the other victim's genitals.
When interviewed, Blassingame admitted to making a "quick pass" and fondling the two teens.
He returns to court next week. If convicted, he faces more than 65 years in prison.