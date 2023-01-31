Charges filed in Chippewa Falls armed robbery case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Two men accused of robbing a Chippewa Falls apartment and injuring two people have now been charged.
Elijah T. Johnson and Jeremiah J. Maki are each facing charges of armed robbery with use of force, theft of property and two counts of substantial battery. A third person was referenced as being involved that night, but they have not been charged. The woman who drove the car the three left in also has not been charged.
The incident happened around midnight on January 21 at an apartment on Harding Street. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson, Maki and the third person entered the apartment by breaking through the door. They struck the two victims on the head with a gun, and told one of them if he would be shot if he moved. The complaint alleges they then stole a Play Station 5 and left.
When police arrived, one victim was bleeding from the face and the other from the head. The criminal complaint said one victim needed more than 15 stiches and had a broken tooth. The other needed staples put into a nearly two inch wide cut in their head.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the victim and suspects were arguing over social media before the incident happened.
When interviewed separately by investigators, the three admitted involvement in the robbery.
Johnson posted his $2,500 cash bond, and Maki posted his $1,000 cash bond last week. If convicted on all charges, they each face more than 50 years in prison.