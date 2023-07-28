Charges settled after horses found dead on farm, 2 accused of mistreatment of animals

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - The two people charged in Burnett County after dead horses were found on their farm settled their cases with a plea agreement.
Dorothy and Gabriel Alger were charged in May with felony mistreatment of animals and failing to provide proper food to a confined animal.
As we reported, a mare was found dead on their farm. According to the criminal complaint, a veterinarian said the horse was extremely malnourished and had been lying in the snow suffering for some time before she died. A spine and skull from a young horse was also found.
As part of a plea deal, they each pled guilty to failing to provide food. The mistreatment of animals charge was dismissed but read in.
They were ordered to pay restitution, splitting the $648 ordered and each paying $324.