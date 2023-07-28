 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charges settled after horses found dead on farm, 2 accused of mistreatment of animals

  • 0

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - The two people charged in Burnett County after dead horses were found on their farm settled their cases with a plea agreement.

Dorothy and Gabriel Alger were charged in May with felony mistreatment of animals and failing to provide proper food to a confined animal.

As we reported, a mare was found dead on their farm. According to the criminal complaint, a veterinarian said the horse was extremely malnourished and had been lying in the snow suffering for some time before she died. A spine and skull from a young horse was also found.

As part of a plea deal, they each pled guilty to failing to provide food. The mistreatment of animals charge was dismissed but read in.

They were ordered to pay restitution, splitting the $648 ordered and each paying $324.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you