Child sexual assault case dismissed against former Menomonie man

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The child sexual assault case against Cody Schlussler, who now lives in Woodville, has been dismissed.

The victim told police the assaults happened when she was 11. Schlussler denied the allegations.

The case against him was dismissed last month without prejudice. That means he could be charged again.

Court documents say prosecutors asked for the dismissal because the victim has since moved out of state and is struggling. The victim's family told prosecutors coming back to Wisconsin to testify would be detrimental.

