Child sexual assault charge against Bloomer man dismissed as part of plea barging

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A child sexual assault charge against a Bloomer man was dismissed Tuesday as part of a plea bargain.
Duane Swan, who is 37, was charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. She said he had her remove her clothes, then touched her inappropriately.
In court, the charge was dismissed, in return for his no contest plea to felony possession of meth in a separate case.
Judge Benjamin Lane gave him a year in jail, and three years probation. He must also get a sex offender assessment and any recommended treatment or counseling.