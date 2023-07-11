Child sexual assault charge against Clark County man dismissed so child does not have to testify

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A child sexual assault charge against a Clark County man has been dismissed.
Jerry Graham, from Owen, was charged last year with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2019. She said Graham touched her sexually during a sleepover with Grahams daughter. She said he told her not to tell anyone, and that she was scared.
Last week the Clark County District Attorney moved to dismiss the charge. While confident in the strength of the case, she and the girl's parents have determined it is not in the best interest of her mental health and emotional well-being to testify in front of Graham and strangers.
His trial was scheduled to begin Thursday. The charge could potentially be re-filed at a later date.