Chippewa County Amber Alert suspect facing federal charges

MADISON (WQOW) - The Tennessee man charged with his role in a recent Chippewa County Amber Alert case is now facing federal charges.
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is charged in Chippewa County with kidnapping, multiple counts of child sexual assault, strangulation, and burglary stemming from the Amber Alert case in Chippewa County on October 1.
Now he is charged federally with distributing child pornography.
According to the federal indictment, Blackburn posted a sexually explicit picture of a minor on a school district network. If convicted on that charge he will spend at least five years in federal prison, with a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Blackburn is due back in court for the Chippewa County case in December. A court date has not yet been set for the federal case.