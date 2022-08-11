Chippewa County DA: No charges to be filed in May 14 death

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A woman who stabbed a man in May will not be charged with homicide as the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office announced there is not enough evidence to prove it was not self defense.
According to District Attorney Wade Newell, the incident happened on May 14, 2022 on Willow Street in Chippewa Falls. The day before, Stephan Lee had been drinking at the residence with Leah Mickelson. That night they got into an argument, and Lee left.
Mickelson woke up in the middle of the night to Lee knocking on the door, but she did not let him in because he was intoxicated. When she thought he was gone, she took her children to the neighbor's residence for help, but no one answered, Newell said.
In the early morning hours she did let Lee into the home. Lee proceeded to punch her multiple times in the face at the top of a staircase. Mickelson told investigators she grabbed a knife and ran away from him. Newell described the video from a neighbor's doorbell camera, which showed her running, yelling at Lee to stop chasing her before he collapsed. Newell said she did not give a clear answer on how he was stabbed.
Newell said no further action by the DA's office is warranted.