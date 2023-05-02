Chippewa County Sheriff: US 53 shut down after traffic stop, threat to courthouse

CHIPPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - U.S. 53 between Tilden and Bloomer was closed Tuesday after a man who was suspected of making a threat to the courthouse was pulled over and would not leave his vehicle, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
Hakes said they were made aware Monday night of a "security threat to the Courthouse directed at a specific case."
Area law enforcement identified what vehicle the suspect was likely driving and his route of travel. Hakes said he was spotted on U.S. 53 in Barron County around 9 a.m., and they closed down eight miles of the highway to stop him.
Hakes said the driver, Harley Alcala, refused to exit his vehicle when pulled over.
"We were able to intercept the vehicle on its route of travel to the courthouse, where we made a traffic stop, and the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle, which required a response from the regional SWAT team, crisis negotiators, due to the unknown circumstances and the safety of the community," he said.
Alcala, from Duluth, was taken into custody "after non-lethal use of force techniques were utilized."
Sheriff Hakes couldn't say how they learned about the threat to the courthouse, but that they were working closely with the Duluth Police Department overnight.
Hakes thanked law enforcement who aided in the situation, which included regional sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments, and the regional SWAT team.
"When dynamic incidents like this occur we sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the community as well as our working relationships with regional public safety professionals," he said.
U.S. 53 reopened on Tuesday around 11 a.m.
This story has been updated with additional information.