Chippewa Falls arson/homicide suspect sentenced in separate OWI case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of killing a Chippewa Falls woman before setting their house on fire is headed to prison in a separate case.
Scott M. Vaningan was charged in April for multiple felonies, including OWI fourth offense and bail jumping. In court this week, Judge Steven Gibbs sentenced him to three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision, as well as permanently revoked his drivers license.
Vaningan was already in jail on a $1,500,000 cash bond. He was charged in August for first degree intentional homicide, arson of a building, and mutilating a corpse.
The victim in the case has been identified as Lynn Smith, who had been in a relationship with Vaningan.
According to the criminal complaint, autopsy showed Smith did not have soot in her trachea, meaning she was not breathing during the fire on July 27. The deputy state fire marshal said the fire originated in the room her body was found in. Vaningan fled after the fire, but was arrested later that night.
During his last court date on the homicide charge, Vaningan entered a not guilty plea.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Smith's family.