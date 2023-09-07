 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend reaches plea deal

Joshua Moggo Mug Shot

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Thursday with the man accused of attempted homicide in Chippewa County.

Joshua Moggo pleaded guilty to attempted first degree intentional homicide, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating a restraining order.

As we've reported, Moggo allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend's home wearing a ski mask demanding for their child before shooting her in the abdomen. The victim had filed a restraining order against Moggo just days before.

Eighteen other charges were dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing on January 8 next year.

