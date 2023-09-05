Chippewa Falls man charged with sexually assaulting child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man is facing up to 80 years in prison after being accused of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Charges were filed against Josiah Dehusson Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults have been going on for years, starting prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. When interviews by investigators, he admitted to the assault.
The victim is 17 now and would have been 14 in 2020. Dehusson is 39. He is due back in court later this month.