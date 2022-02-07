Chippewa Falls man faces mail theft charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man is facing a slew of charges after officers allegedly found nearly 60 pieces of stolen mail in his possession.
Michael Ronald Melendez, Jr. is charged with theft and theft of mail, as well as three drug charges.
According to the criminal complaint, some stolen mail was found in a car being driven by Melendez. A search warrant executed at his home turned up more mail, methamphetamine and marijuana.
When questioned by police, Melendez admitted to the thefts. He is due in court Feb. 8 for an initial appearance.
Chippewa County officials asked any potential victims of mail theft to come forward last December. They were particularly concerned about tax statements missing from the Town of Lafayette.
According to court records, 55 of the 59 pieces of stolen mail found had Chippewa County addresses.