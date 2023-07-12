Chippewa Falls man facing child sexual assault charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child, and attempting to sexually assault another child.
Nicholas Gonzalez, who is 20, is accused of forcing himself on a 15-year-old girl when they went for a walk. She said when she told him to stop he wrenched her hair back, called her a name, told her to shut up, and continued assaulting her.
According to the criminal complaint the other girl, also 15, said they were on a walk when he asked if she wanted to have sex. When she said no, she said he punched her arm and tried to grab her. She was able to run away and hide.
When police questioned Gonzalez, he first denied knowing either girl. He later admitted contact with one of them but denied assaulting her, the complaint said.
No court dates have been set. His cash bond is set at $5,000, conditions of which include not being allowed to have any contact with minor females or the victims.