Chippewa Falls man sentenced for attempting to possess child pornography

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender who was charged with attempting to possess child pornography just weeks after getting out of prison was sent back to prison Thursday by a Chippewa County judge.
Donald Rusaw Jr., of Chippewa Falls, was charged in 2020 with ten counts of attempted possession of child porn.
He was released from prison about a month earlier, after serving more than fifteen years for child sexual assaulting and possessing child porn. This time his parole agent found child porn on his phone, and investigators say they found over 60 inappropriate web searches involving children in his browser history.
Judge James Isaacson sentenced Rusaw to 12 years in prison.