Chippewa Falls man sentenced for his role in 5-year-old daughter's death

MARATHON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man now living in Chippewa Falls will not spend more time behind bars for the role he played in his 5-year-old daughter's death.
Jonathan Stolp was charged in Marathon County with neglecting a child and chronic child neglect. His then-wife Sumitra Stolp is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
Stolp's 5-year-old daughter died in August 2021. The Stolps adopted her one month prior.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture. She was also found to have alcohol and a high level of Tylenol in her system.
Police say they both changed their stories multiple times about how the girl hit her head. Sumitra first told police it happened at a park, then later said it happened at home. She told police she tripped while carrying the girl and fell on top of her.
They did admit to giving the girl Nyquil to help her sleep - an amount six times the amount she should have had for her weight.
Friday in court, Jonathan was sentenced to three years of probation. If he doesn't commit any new crimes, he will not serve additional jail time.
Sumitra's case is still open. She is due in court in April.
Court records show Sumitra now lives in Eau Claire. Johnathan now lives in Chippewa Falls.