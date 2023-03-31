Chippewa Falls man sentenced for his role in 5-year-old daughter's death

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES
METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR
SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH...

.Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and
transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening.
The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to
2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the
heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from
west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with
snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west
central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2
to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90.
Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2
inches per hour.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central
and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm
Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Chippewa Falls man sentenced for his role in 5-year-old daughter's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Jon Stolp

MARATHON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man now living in Chippewa Falls will not spend more time behind bars for the role he played in his 5-year-old daughter's death. 

Jonathan Stolp was charged in Marathon County with neglecting a child and chronic child neglect. His then-wife Sumitra Stolp is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. 

Stolp's 5-year-old daughter died in August 2021. The Stolps adopted her one month prior. 

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture. She was also found to have alcohol and a high level of Tylenol in her system.

Police say they both changed their stories multiple times about how the girl hit her head. Sumitra first told police it happened at a park, then later said it happened at home. She told police she tripped while carrying the girl and fell on top of her. 

They did admit to giving the girl Nyquil to help her sleep - an amount six times the amount she should have had for her weight. 

Friday in court, Jonathan was sentenced to three years of probation. If he doesn't commit any new crimes, he will not serve additional jail time. 

Sumitra's case is still open. She is due in court in April.

Court records show Sumitra now lives in Eau Claire. Johnathan now lives in Chippewa Falls. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you