Chippewa Falls man sentenced for sexual assault, aggravated battery

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man charged in Eau Claire for beating and sexually assaulting a woman will spend time behind bars.
Thursday Judge Emily Long sentenced Fernando Mendoza to two years of initial confinement, followed by four years of extended supervision.
Mendoza was charged last December. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she met him on Facebook and that the beating and assault happened the first time they met in person.
As part of his sentence, Mendoza must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.