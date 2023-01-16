Chippewa Falls shooting suspect to appear in court Tuesday morning

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The suspect in a weekend shooting in Chippewa Falls is expected to be in court Tuesday morning.
As we reported, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, officers were dispatched to the area around Birch and Bay Streets Saturday night responding to a woman who said she had been shot. The suspect was arrested later that night. The victim was treated at an area hospital.
Police say they are treating the shooting as an attempted homicide. There are a lot of unanswered questions, like who the suspect is and what he will be charged with.
Stick with News 18 — we will be talking with Chief Kelm and will be in the courtroom Tuesday morning.