Chippewa Falls suspect accused of attempted homicide makes second appearance in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Joshua Moggo, the Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to take their child, made his second appearance in court on Tuesday from the Chippewa County Jail.
Moggo faces 19 counts, six of them felonies, including first degree attempted homicide.
On January 14, he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend's home wearing a ski mask, demanding their child before shooting her in the abdomen. The victim had filed a restraining order against Moggo just days before. He's currently held on a one million dollar cash bond.
On Tuesday it was decided he'll make his next appearance in court on March 7.