Chippewa Falls woman accused of applying for credit cards in care facility residents' names

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman stands accused of stealing the identities of nearly a dozen residents of an assisted living facility.
Jenae J. Torres faces 18 felony counts of identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, she worked at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
She is accused of stealing residents personal information from the manager's office and using it to apply for a total of 19 credit cards. Ten of the victims are over the age of 60, and residents of the facility. Another victim was a co-worker.
When police reviewed times the credit cards were applied for against the work schedule, they found Torres to be the only employee working at those times. They also found she used email addresses known to be hers or associated with her.
When interviewed by police, Torres denied contacting Capital One, and said she had nothing to say.
Torres will have her first day in court next Tuesday. Officials with Comforts of Home confirmed she is no longer an employee there.