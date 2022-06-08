Chippewa Falls woman sentenced to life in prison for 2006 murder

MARATHON COUNTY (WQOW) - The sentence was handed down Wednesday for a Chippewa Falls woman convicted of murder in Marathon County.
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Schulz-Juedes was convicted of first degree intentional homicide by a jury last October. The trial lasted just over two weeks with dozens of witnesses called, including Schulz-Juedes.
She was accused of shooting and killing her husband Ken inside their home in 2006. The case went cold until 2019, when prosecutors charged her in the murder.
You can read more about the trial from our Wausau affiliate by clicking here.