"Citizen investigators" aid in arrest of Eau Claire man for facilitating a child sex crime

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An arrest was made Sunday after Eau Claire police learned of two people who had pretended to be an underage girl online in order to catch a predator in the act.
According to the criminal complaint, they told police that three weeks ago, they used an online advertisement to begin speaking with 50-year-old Travis Fraze over the dating app Meet Me, posing as a 14-year-old girl named Anna. That's confirmed by Fraze himself, who admitted to police he sent photos of his genitals and sexually explicit messages to who he thought was Anna.
According to court records, he told police "Anna's" profile said she was 18, but after texting with her, Fraze learned she was only 14. He said he "got caught up in the fantasies" and they eventually made plans to meet at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, where he was confronted by the citizen investigators.
In response to the incident, officials with the Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 these types of independent investigations can often be problematic. In a statement, officials said:
"While started out of good intentions, citizen-led investigations are not typically done in a way that will lead to a successful prosecution, and, in fact, often hamper or prevent prosecution. Critical evidence might be destroyed by the suspect or compromised, or later suppressed by a judge because of procedural violations traceable to the citizen group. Confronted people may also turn violent which may put the citizen investigators as well as innocent bystanders in danger. ECPD always encourages people to be vigilant about criminal activity but there are ways to report these concerns that will neither damage a criminal case nor put people in danger. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children maintains a tipline where people can report possible crimes against children. People can also contact the ECPD non-emergency number at 715-839-4972."
Fraze is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is charged with one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.