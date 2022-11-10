Clark County man charged with reckless homicide following overdose death

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County man is facing a homicide charge in connection with a drug overdose death.
Jacob Faude, from Owen, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide, and delivering fentanyl.
The charges stem from the February death of a man who was found unresponsive in a van in a ditch. The driver told investigators he slumped against the dashboard and while trying to assist him she got stuck in the ditch. She told detectives that she believed he got the drugs from Faude shortly before, and that she heard Faude tell him "be very, very careful."
When questioned this week, Faude denied selling or giving him drugs.