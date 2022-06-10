Clark County man found guilty of homicide, hiding corpse of woman who is still missing

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for the man charged with killing a Clark County woman.
Related story: One year later, Cassandra Ayon still missing
After a week-long trial, a jury Friday afternoon found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first degree murder, hiding a corpse, and stalking.
The charges stem from the October 2020 disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing. Ayon and her car are still missing.
A sentencing date for Perez will now be set.