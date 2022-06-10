 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clark County man found guilty of homicide, hiding corpse of woman who is still missing

  • Updated
  • 0

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for the man charged with killing a Clark County woman. 

Related story: One year later, Cassandra Ayon still missing

After a week-long trial, a jury Friday afternoon found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first degree murder, hiding a corpse, and stalking.

The charges stem from the October 2020 disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing. Ayon and her car are still missing.

A sentencing date for Perez will now be set.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags