Some of what is said in this story may be distressing to some readers.
CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man facing a rare charge of bigamy was sentenced Wednesday as part of a sexual assault case.
Jacob Borntreger, from Thorp, pleaded no contest to sexual assault using force, strangulation and suffocation, and felony bigamy — which means he married a woman while still being married to a different woman.
The victim in the sexual assault case said Borntreger forced himself on her two days after she gave birth, and at least once a week after she gave birth, against her doctor's orders. She said on another occasion, he punched her several times and strangled her, and had sex with her against her will.
Clark County Judge Lyndsey brunette sentenced Borntreger to ten years in prison. When he gets out he will be on extended supervision for five years. During that time, he cannot be in an intimate relationship without prior approval from his parole agent.