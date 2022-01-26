Clark County man going to prison for drunk driving crash that killed two

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County man is going to prison for a drunk driving crash that killed two women.
Trenton Bemis, from Humbird, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.
Bemis pleaded no contest last fall to two counts of homicide by drunk driving.
The charges stem from a December 2017 crash that killed Michelle Kunze and Genie Schroeder, both of Neillsville. They died when his pickup truck crossed the center line of Highway 10 and hit their car head-on.
The judge also ordered Bemis to give presentations to high school groups and others on the impacts and consequences of his crime.