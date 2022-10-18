Clark County man headed to prison following child sexual assault conviction

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Curtiss man is going to prison in a child sexual assault case.
Ty Umback was charged last August with repeated child sexual assault, two counts of first degree child sexual assault, and intimidating a victim. The criminal complaint detailed two victims, who were elementary-school age when the assaults happened.
On Monday Umback pleaded no contest to second degree sexual assault of a child, and two counts repeated sexual assault of a child.
The Clark County judge sentenced Umback to 18 years in prison, and 18 years of extended supervision.