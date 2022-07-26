Clark County man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 12 young boys

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County man who prosecutors say sexually assaulted 12 young boys is going to prison. That is more victims than previously thought.
Judge Daniel Diehn sentenced Kyle Zacharias Monday to 25 years in prison.
Zacharias, from Thorp, is 20-years-old. He pleaded guilty last December to 11 felonies, including child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, most of the victims were between the ages of eight and ten.
As part of his sentence, Zacharias was ordered to pay up to $10,000 for each of his victims for psychiatric and psychological care and treatment. He will be also on lifetime supervision.
