Colfax man charged after allegedly threatening to bring assault rifle to clinic

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Colfax man is facing more than six years in prison for allegedly threatening to bring an assault rifle to an area hospital.
Maurice Knutson is charged with threatening bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility and telephone harassment after police were dispatched to the Mayo Clinic in Menomonie earlier this month.
According to the criminal complaint:
Knutson was a patient there and during a phone conversation with a dietitian who was treating him, Knutson talked about beating up a physician he didn't like who had been treating him. In that same phone call he asked "do I have to come in with an ak-47?" then the conversation ended.
Mayo security locked down the hospital and the clinic because of the threat. When contacted by police, Knutson said he acted out of frustration and that he never meant to act on any of things he said.
Knutson was released Monday on a $250 with orders not to contact the Red Cedar Hospital or the Mayo Clinic in Menomonie unless it's an emergency. He is due back in court in September.