Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Colfax man charged after allegedly threatening to bring assault rifle to clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Maurice Knutson

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Colfax man is facing more than six years in prison for allegedly threatening to bring an assault rifle to an area hospital.

Maurice Knutson is charged with threatening bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility and telephone harassment after police were dispatched to the Mayo Clinic in Menomonie earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint:

Knutson was a patient there and during a phone conversation with a dietitian who was treating him, Knutson talked about beating up a physician he didn't like who had been treating him. In that same phone call he asked "do I have to come in with an ak-47?" then the conversation ended.

Mayo security locked down the hospital and the clinic because of the threat. When contacted by police, Knutson said he acted out of frustration and that he never meant to act on any of things he said.

Knutson was released Monday on a $250 with orders not to contact the Red Cedar Hospital or the Mayo Clinic in Menomonie unless it's an emergency. He is due back in court in September.

