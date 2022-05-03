Colfax man sentenced to 25 years for child sexual assault

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Tuesday for a Colfax man for sexually assaulting a child.
Dunn County Judge Christina Mayer gave Jeffrey McCulloch 25 years behind bars. She also ordered him to register as a sex offender.
In February a jury found McCulloch guilty of five felonies, including child sexual assault, and repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. A woman came forward in 2020 to report that McCulloch assaulted her starting when she was seven. She said the attacks continued through her entire childhood.