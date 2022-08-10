Colten Treu is taking his case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court

(WQOW) - Colten Treu is again appealing his convictions for killing three Chippewa Falls Girls Scouts and one of their moms.
As we were the first to tell you earlier this week, the state Court of Appeals rejected Treu's appeal. Now, his lawyers are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear his case.
They are using the same arguments from the appeals court case — claiming his lawyers failed to accurately explain the impacts of his guilty and no contest pleas to him, and because of that the circuit court should have allowed him to withdraw those pleas.
They also argue the Appeals Court decision conflicts with other Supreme Court and Appeals Court rulings.
Treu is serving 54 years in prison for the November 2018 deaths of the four victims, who were picking up litter in ditches when his pickup truck hit them. Officials say he was huffing aerosol fumes moments before the crash.