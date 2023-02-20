Complaint: Catalytic converters tossed in river after theft

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Charges were filed Monday against Brandon Gee, the man Chippewa Falls police believe is behind a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
Gee is charged with seven counts of criminal damage to property, six counts of theft, one count of attempted theft, and felony bail jumping.
As we reported, Chippewa Falls was experiencing a jump in theft cases for catalytic converters, mostly in the East Hill area.
Police Chief Matt Kelm believed Gee was behind 15 of the 16 reported thefts since January.
According to the criminal complaint, Gee admitted to some of the thefts. He also told police he threw the stolen car parts in the Chippewa River in Eau Claire after learning they had no value.
A $10,000 cash bond was set for Gee Friday. He is due back in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.