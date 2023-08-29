Complaint: Man charged with vehicular homicide in Trempealeau County was looking at his phone

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A Trempealeau County man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that left a woman dead this past March.
Gavin D. Becker of Independence is also charged with obstructing an officer. As we reported earlier this year, the crash happened Friday, March 17 in the town of Gale.
According to the criminal complaint, Becker was driving to work on Highway 53 around 8 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV. The woman, 64-year-old Jeannie Furlin died. A one-year-old child in her car was okay.
Becker originally told police his steering wheel locked up causing the crash. Later though, after evidence showed he was on his phone at the time of the crash, Becker told police he'd been looking at his screen.
Becker will be in court mid-September for an initial appearance.