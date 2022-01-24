 Skip to main content
Convicted sex offender facing new charges in Clark County

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Pierce

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender living in Owen is facing new charges that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Joseph C. Pierce Sr. was charged Monday with first degree child sexual assault in Clark County. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is under the age of 10 told authorities Pierce sexually assaulted her and told her not tell anyone.

Pierce was convicted of child sexual assault in 1991 in Waupaca County. He has another open case in Clark County. As we reported last September, he was charged then with multiple sex crimes against children.

Pierce is due in court Thursday on both of those open cases. If convicted, he could be sentenced to spend the rest of life in prison.

