Convicted sex offender facing new charges in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender out on probation is facing new charges of child sex crimes in Eau Claire.
David Bagwell, 22, was charged Friday with nine crimes: 2 counts of possession of child pornography, child enticement, exposing genitals to a child, sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, violating a restraining order and 3 counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Bagwell was meeting up with a 16-year-old girl he was court-ordered not to have contact with.
Bagwell is on the sex offender registry stemming from a 2021 case in Chippewa County.
Bagwell is due back in court mid-July for a hearing in the Eau Claire case. Court records show his probation was revoked.