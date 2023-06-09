 Skip to main content
Convicted sex offender facing new charges in Eau Claire County

  • Updated
David Bagwell

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender out on probation is facing new charges of child sex crimes in Eau Claire.

David Bagwell, 22, was charged Friday with nine crimes: 2 counts of possession of child pornography, child enticement, exposing genitals to a child, sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, violating a restraining order and 3 counts of bail jumping. 

According to the criminal complaint, Bagwell was meeting up with a 16-year-old girl he was court-ordered not to have contact with. 

Bagwell is on the sex offender registry stemming from a 2021 case in Chippewa County. 

Bagwell is due back in court mid-July for a hearing in the Eau Claire case. Court records show his probation was revoked. 

