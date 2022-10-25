Cornell man charged with sexually assaulting child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Cornell man with a history of sexual crimes is now facing up to 40 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Charges were filed against Duane L. Walters in Chippewa County. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the assault happened last month.
Walters has another open case in Chippewa County where he is charged with three counts of capturing an intimate representation. Walters was convicted in 2002 of causing a child to view sexual activity.
A $7,500 cash bond was ordered Tuesday. He is due back in court mid-November.