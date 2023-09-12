Cornell man charged with theft, accused of stealing multiple campers at Rock Fest

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Cornell man is facing charges in Chippewa County after a rash of camper thefts were reported during Rock Fest this year.
James Sperry Cooley is charged with five counts of theft. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa County deputies were called to Rock Fest three times in July for campers being stolen. Security video showed a car like the one Cooley drove leaving the grounds with the campers.
One of the reported stolen campers was found on Cooley's family's property, the complaint said. The other two campers were found in Rusk County. The property owner there said Cooley had asked to store them there.
Tuesday in court Cooley was released on a $5,0000 signature bond. He's due back in court next Tuesday.