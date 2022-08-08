Court hands down decision on Colten Treu appeal

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The man who hit and killed three Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts and one of their moms has lost his appeal.
The state Court of Appeals recently handed down a ten-page decision, rejecting Colten Treu's claims that he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas. The court also rejected his arguments that his trial attorneys provided ineffective counsel by failing to fully and accurately explain the impacts of his pleas.
Treu had tried to have his trial moved to another location, claiming he would not have a fair jury in Chippewa County. That motion had been denied.
Following his sentencing, he moved to withdraw his pleas, alleging that his trial attorneys had erroneously advised him that he would be able to appeal the denial of his venue motion following conviction. But he had also stated neither of his attorneys specifically said he could appeal the venue issue.
In their decision, the Court of Appeals said his misunderstanding was the result of a lack of more specific information about the guilty-plea-waiver.
"Because Treu has not alleged that he misunderstood any direct consequences of his pleas, and he has not established that he was actually misinformed about any collateral consequences, we concluded his please were knowing and voluntary," the decision states.
Treu was convicted in the November 2018 deaths of the four victims who were picking up litter along ditches when he hit them with his pickup truck. Officials say he was huffing aerosol fumes moments before the crash. Treu is serving a 54 year prison sentence.