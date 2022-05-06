Criminal complaint gives more details on what happened the night Lily Peters died

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - While we have known that Lily Peters, a 10-year-old from Chippewa Falls, was killed on April 24, the criminal complaint given to News 18 on Friday sheds new light on what happened to her that evening, and what the person charged with her murder was thinking.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lily Peters was reported missing on April 24 by her father, who was also the one who found her bike along the trail near Leinenkugel's Brewery. The next morning her body was found by someone who knew her, with investigators noting she had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to her head, and that she was missing some clothes.
On Tuesday, an Eau Claire Police Department detective interviewed the person who's name is redacted in this criminal complaint, and only referred to be their initials of C.P.-B. who is 14 years old.
C.P.-B. told the detective that she road her bike and he rode his hoverboard down the trail, and he asked if she wanted to explore the woods. He said it was his intention from when they left the house to rape and kill Peters.
He told the detective that after killing and assaulting her, he got scared, went home, showered and put his clothes in the laundry.
The next day when he heard people were searching for her, he went back to the woods, moved her body a few feet and covered her with leaves.
C.P.-B. was arrested on that Tuesday. He is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond. His next court appearance is on June 24.