Criminal complaint sheds more light on Altoona hit and run case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of killing someone in Altoona over the weekend has officially been charged with hit and run resulting in death.
Brendan F. Barkovich, from Eau Claire, is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Officials say he struck Jonathan Peacock, of Altoona, with his truck on Highway 12 early Sunday morning.
According to the criminal complaint, Barkovich went to the police station Sunday to report the damage to this SUV, but told police he didn't know what he had hit.
He told them he was driving along Highway 12 when he heard a firework that made him look away from the road. Then, he heard what he described as a big thump. He then drove home.
When officers inspected his vehicle they found not only damage, but human hair and skin. Barkovich was then arrested.
He was also charged with possession of cocaine party to a crime. The criminal complaint states the cocaine was found in between his cell phone and phone case.
He is due back in court in August.