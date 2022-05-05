Criminal complaint to be made public in case of 14-year-old charged with homicide of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - It has been 12 days since 10-year-old Lily Peters was found dead, allegedly murdered and raped by someone she knew in Chippewa Falls.
The details of that day remain largely unknown, but we will soon learn more as the judge ordered a key document to be unsealed.
The 14-year-old who is only being addressed as C.P.-B. made his second court appearance on Thursday as he faces 1st degree intentional homicide, and 1st degree sexual assault charges.
The court appearance Thursday was a review hearing. C.B.-P. appeared virtually with his new lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The main point of interest of this hearing was whether the criminal complaint and warrants remain sealed. These documents are usually publicly available upon request.
The prosecutor told the judge he was agreeable that the complaint be unsealed. Cohen brought up concerns about the document being made public, saying there is not a need for the media to have this information at this time.
"I have little to no information about this case and I certainly don't want to be finding out about it first from some media outlet from England or California or Texas or wherever," Cohen said.
Judge Benjamin Lane ultimately granted the request by media to have the complaint unsealed. Names of juveniles or witnesses, dates of birth, and any addresses in the complaint will be redacted, he added.
The warrants relating to the case are also sealed. Both the prosecutor and Cohen said they wanted these to remain sealed at this time.
C.P.-B. will return to court for a status conference on June 24.