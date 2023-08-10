 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

LE SUEUR              RICE                  STEELE
WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
FARIBAULT, LE SUEUR, MENOMONIE, OWATONNA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS,
AND WASECA.

Cumberland postal worker sentenced after stealing mail containing rebate checks

  • Updated
  • 0

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - A former mail carrier from Cumberland was sentenced Thursday for stealing Menards rebate checks from customers on his route.

Joshua Copas was charged with mail theft last year in federal court. Prosecutors say he stole 30 rebate checks over about a month and a half. They were worth more than $4,500.

Thursday in court Copas pleaded guilty to mail theft by a postal service employee. He was placed on probation for four years, and ordered to repay the money.

According to a press release, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted during sentencing Copas didn't just harm the victims, but caused general harm to the reputation of the U.S. Postal Service. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you