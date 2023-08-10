Cumberland postal worker sentenced after stealing mail containing rebate checks

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - A former mail carrier from Cumberland was sentenced Thursday for stealing Menards rebate checks from customers on his route.
Joshua Copas was charged with mail theft last year in federal court. Prosecutors say he stole 30 rebate checks over about a month and a half. They were worth more than $4,500.
Thursday in court Copas pleaded guilty to mail theft by a postal service employee. He was placed on probation for four years, and ordered to repay the money.
According to a press release, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted during sentencing Copas didn't just harm the victims, but caused general harm to the reputation of the U.S. Postal Service.