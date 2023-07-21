Cumberland woman charged with reckless homicide for overdose death

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A charge of reckless homicide was filed Friday against a Cumberland woman.
Rosemarie Hart is also charged with recklessly endangering safety in connection with the May overdose death of a woman in Rice Lake. The medical examiner ruled her death was from the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, a friend of Harts told investigators she told him she gave the victim drugs the night she died.
A warrant has been issued for Harts arrest.