DA: Officers justified in killing man in St. Croix County who pointed firearm at them

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The death of a man in St. Croix County by officers last month is being called justified after an analysis from the District Attorney.
On June 3 in the Star Prairie Township, officers were called to a house for an ongoing domestic dispute.
St. Croix County DA Karl E. Anderson wrote that in the initial 911 call, Tyler Abel was called "out of control" and threating to bring out an assault rifle. The caller was able to remove the rifle from the home before law enforcement arrived, but reported there were other firearms inside the home.
Anderson described in his summary, which draws on body camera video and witness interviews, that Abel would not leave the house when commanded and yelled at officers that he would kill them. He also made comments that officers would have to kill him.
An officer saw Abel through a window aiming a rifle at a door near where officers were. Abel said, "let's get this over with" and began to walk out of the house, still carrying the rifle. Anderson notes in his analysis that body camera video did not capture the moment he exited the house and pointed his firearm at officers, but the two officers involved gave "consistent statements as to what occurred" and a rifle was seen next to Abel's body immediately after he was shot.
"The officers were reasonable to believe that Mr. Abel was about to use lethal force against them," Anderson said. "Officers were therefore justified in using lethal force for self-defense and defense of others."
Out of "an abundance of caution" Anderson said he requested the Polk County District Attorney Jeffrey Kemp to independently review the investigative file for a second opinion. Kemp said that in his opinion, the officers were justified in using deadly force in this situation.