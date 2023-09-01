Danbury man shot by law enforcement last summer now facing slew of charges

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - The man shot by law enforcement in Burnett Bounty on July Fourth weekend last year is now charged with a slew of crimes related to the incident.
Six counts of recklessly endangering safety, three counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated are some of the 16 charges filed against Darryl Hanson of Danbury Friday. He is 71-years-old.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was called to the Fishbowl Bar and Grill after a report a man, now identified as Hanson, was waving a handgun.
Law enforcement followed him as he walked away. Body camera video shows Hanson turning and pointing his gun at officers before he was shot three times. Multiple witnesses reported that Hanson was intoxicated.
As we've previously reported, the District Attorney has ruled the deputy who shot him was legally justified in his actions.
Hanson is due back in court in October for an initial appearance.