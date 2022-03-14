Dangerous, potentially armed man wanted for homicide in Polk County

OSCEOLA (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Polk County are looking for a man they say is dangerous and potentially armed following a homicide in Osceola last Wednesday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Joseph Patrick Hadro. A joint press release from the Osceola Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office says Hadro is not known to have a current address, but has connections in Polk County and east metro area of Minnesota.
Officials say the were dispatched to a trailer home fire shortly before 5:30 p.m. on March 9, and after the fire was extinguished they found 63-year-old Scott M. Zitzow, of Stacy Minn., dead inside. Officials say the circumstances of this death are what led them to declare it a homicide and issue the arrest warrant for Hadro.
Hadro is described at 5'9, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Officials say he could have changed his appearance, including shaving his head.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are advised to call 911.