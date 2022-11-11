Death investigation underway after 2 found dead in Jackson County home

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were found dead in Jackson County on Thursday, prompting a death investigation from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the two were found after a welfare check was requested at about 2 p.m. on Thursday. When deputies arrived, they discovered two bodies in the home.
The house is in the town of Manchester, located approximately nine miles south of Black River Falls.
Wisconsin State Patrol, the Department of Criminal Investigations, and the State Crime Lab are assisting with the investigation.
Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. No further details were provided as the investigation is ongoing.