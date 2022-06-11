 Skip to main content
Dog stolen from animal shelter, Humane Society of Barron County asking for help

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - In the early hours of the morning, a dog was stolen from the Humane Society of Barron County.

The dog, whose name is Sasha, was taken at 2 a.m. Saturday by a person who broke in wearing a sweatshirt with the logo, "BUM."

According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society building sustained damage after the break-in that staff and volunteers are working to repair.

The Humane Society said it has many security camera images of the suspect, as well as a video on its Facebook page.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Will Dexter with the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.

