Dog stolen from animal shelter, Humane Society of Barron County asking for help

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - In the early hours of the morning, a dog was stolen from the Humane Society of Barron County.
The dog, whose name is Sasha, was taken at 2 a.m. Saturday by a person who broke in wearing a sweatshirt with the logo, "BUM."
According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society building sustained damage after the break-in that staff and volunteers are working to repair.
The Humane Society said it has many security camera images of the suspect, as well as a video on its Facebook page.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Will Dexter with the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.